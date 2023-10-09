Tasha K Still ‘On Hook’ For $4 Million Debt Owed To Cardi

Meghann Cuniff, known on Black Twitter as Meg Thee Reporter, is breaking down the latest update regarding Tasha K’s substantial debt to Cardi B.

In an X thread, Cuniff detailed how the blogger still must pay the $4 million to the “Bongos” artist. The judge ruled that declaring bankruptcy won’t absolve the vlogger from writing those checks. In June, Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Florida, requesting to pay out 22 quarterly installments of $220,000, but to no avail, per Complex.

A few people asked me about the bankruptcy judge’s ruling on the $4 million judgment against YouTuber Tasha K for defaming rapper Cardi B. Here it is. It confirms Tasha can’t discharge her debt to Cardi in bankruptcy. She’s on the hook for it and will stay on the hook for it. pic.twitter.com/Kdku67MWWe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 8, 2023

“A few people asked me about the bankruptcy judge’s ruling on the $4 million judgment against YouTuber Tasha K for defaming rapper Cardi B,” shared Cuniff as she posted screenshots of the official document. “Here it is. It confirms Tasha can’t discharge her debt to Cardi in bankruptcy. She’s on the hook for it and will stay on the hook for it.”

The journalist explained in continued posts of the nuances within the case, stating that the current dispute is over $500k owed in punitive damages from Tasha K’s company, Kebe Studios. While this has not been officially enacted, according to Cardi’s team, the defendant is not fighting back against the amount.

Legally, this was barely even an issue. As Cardi’s lawyers said in their motion for partial summary judgment: “Defendant does not appear to dispute that the awards in the Amended Defamation Judgment made against her individually or jointly and severally are non-dischargeable.” pic.twitter.com/uZHGdtcKG5 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 8, 2023

As for why the damages are such a staggering amount, Cuniff explained that the original lawsuit filed by the rapper’s attorneys displayed that the blogger was “obsessed” with disparaging Cardi’s character through her platform.

However, according to the legal reporter, the case issue is more about whether the jury will agree that the large sum fits the crime.

I had a good discussion with Adam G from @NoJumper recently that makes me want to study the trial transcripts. To me, the hard part in a case like this isn’t proving malice, it’s getting jurors to agree it warrants big damages. It really is a fascinating case for defamation law. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 8, 2023

Cuniff, who considered the lawsuit to be a “slam dunk” for the Bronx native, shared that Tasha K’s dismissal of the serious allegations over her gossip led to her current predicament of owing millions to Cardi. As the legal dispute currently stands, the typical last line of defense to get rid of debts is no longer available for Tasha K and her troubling headlines.

As for the unresolved payout of $500k from the content creator’s business, a pretrial conference has been set for Jan. 9 as Tasha K will see whether she owes even more to the star.