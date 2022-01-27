Cardi B Releases Official Statement After Winning Over $4 Million in Libel Lawsuit Against YouTuber Tasha K

Rapper Cardi B will be $4 million richer after defeating YouTuber Tasha K in her defamation lawsuit.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees after a jury found Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Variety reports that the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million she was awarded.

It took Cardi more than two years to see victory after filing the suit in 2019 over Tasha K’s slanderous YouTube videos. On Tasha’s channel, with more than one million subscribers, the YouTuber accused Cardi of having herpes, previously working as a prostitute, cheating on her husband, and using hard drugs, among a slew of other claims.

Cardi’s lawyers argued that Tasha was “obsessed with slandering” the rapper because it would garner her more views and subscribers.

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” Cardi said in a statement.

She continues: “I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial. I am grateful for the jury and their careful deliberation over the past two weeks. I am profoundly grateful for the hard work and support from my legal team. Most importantly, thank you to my family and close friends who held my hand and helped me get the support I needed during this experience.”

On Monday, a judge awarded Cardi $1 million to cover the pain, suffering, and reputational damage she caused by Tasha’s accusations. Cardi also received another $250,000 for medical expenses. On Tuesday, Kebe was ordered to pay an additional $1 million in punitive damages and her company Kebe Studios L.L.C. to pay another $500,000.

The YouTuber was also ordered to reimburse Cardi for the personal cost of bringing the lawsuit, which totals $1,338,753.47. In total, Tasha’s YouTube lies against Cardi will cost nearly $4.1 million, the rapper’s lawyer, Lisa F. Moore, confirmed.

Cardi’s official statement on the verdict called out hate and encouraged the media not to promote bully antics.

“During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life,” Cardi said. “That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online.”

“I thought I would never be heard or vindicated, and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable. I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years, I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice. And not just justice for me. The truth is that the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day. The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyberbullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to.”

“We collectively have to say enough is enough. We can no longer be a society that turns a blind eye to blatant lies. The unchecked behavior and provably false content on platforms like YouTube have to be addressed and removed. The constant harassment and lies that are reported as factual from journalists and bloggers have to end.”

“My career began on social media so I know the power it has. Over the past few years, we’ve seen how social media platforms were able to bring important and necessary conversations to the forefront — such as Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, and Women’s Rights.”

“However, we’ve also seen countless stories of children and adults deciding to take their own lives due to cyberbullying and intentional attacks. So while I am very grateful that this trial has come to its conclusion and the jury has rendered a powerful and substantial message, literally — I really hope that my experience forces all of us, but especially the platforms who allow this behavior to be a part of their communities, to re-think what moves us forward as a society versus what cripples us.”