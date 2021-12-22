Cardi B Has Canned Production of Her New Doll Due to Concerns Over Quality and Production

Cardi B has placed a halt on her highly anticipated doll reportedly because the quality isn’t up to par.
According to TMZ, production delays and COVID-related issues have also proved to be problematic and has caused the limited edition Cardi B doll to be canned. The Diamond rapper started taking pre-orders in March for the joint venture between Cardi B and Real Women Are.
The Limited edition Cardi B doll cost $35 and dolls were supposed to be shipped to customers in October. When customers didn’t get any orders at the time, some went to the Instagram account of The Real Women Are and started complaining and asking about their dolls. Many were requesting refunds as well and some even started rumors saying that the sale of the dolls were a scam.
Now, a rep for Cardi B stated that the dolls will not be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays. They also said that the former Love & Hip-Hop star had her own concerns as it related to not meeting the high-quality standards she expected it to be.
Cardi said that eventually, she would offer various dolls, including a career doll selected from a photo contest that her fans can enter.