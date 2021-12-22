Cardi B Has Canned Production of Her New Doll Due to Concerns Over Quality and Production

Cardi B has placed a halt on her highly anticipated doll reportedly because the quality isn’t up to par.

According to TMZ, production delays and COVID-related issues have also proved to be problematic and has caused the limited edition Cardi B doll to be canned. The Diamond rapper started taking pre-orders in March for the joint venture between Cardi B and Real Women Are.

“ BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much. ❗❗ Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go! Don’t miss out! GET IT HERE – www.realwomenare.com”