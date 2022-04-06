Tasha K Ordered to Delete Defamatory Videos of Cardi B

The victories keep rolling in for Cardi B.

According to Billboard, on Monday, a federal judge ordered YouTube personality Tasha K to remove 21 defamatory videos about Cardi B by the end of the week. She has also been banned from ever posting content referring to the Bodak Yellow rapper on a range of specific subjects.

This so-called permanent injunction by Judge William M. Ray II comes after Cardi B was awarded a $4 million defamation verdict against Tasha K.

Cardi B requested the arrangement last month, stating that Tasha K posed a “constant ongoing threat” to repost her “disgusting lies.” Originally, Tasha had opposed the order. A hearing was going to take place Friday before she agreed to the restrictions imposed on Monday.

Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha K in 2019 due to a “malicious campaign” to harm Cardi’s reputation.

Earlier this year, the jury overwhelmingly sided with the rapper, holding Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees incurred by the rapper.

Tasha K is appealing the decision.

Last week, Cardi B emerged victorious once again in court as she won a defamation lawsuit that was filed against her in 2020.

According to Rolling Stone, the Bronx rapper and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, were sued for defamation and assault and battery by three people they encountered in the Hamptons in September 2020.

The three plaintiffs claimed a video Cardi posted online of their confrontation accused them of being “racist.” They also accused Cardi and Hennessy of altering the video clips “to remove portions thereof, and thereby hold plaintiffs in a false light, so as to tend to expose and in fact expose each plaintiff to public contempt, ridicule and disgrace and harm.”

According to Rolling Stone, Judge William Condon dismissed the case, stating that the lawsuit was “baseless.”