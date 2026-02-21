News by Kandiss Edwards Forget That Job! Workers Are Now Taking Gap Years And Sabbaticals Employees are now embracing extended breaks, including mini-sabbaticals, adult gap years.







An increasing number of U.S. employees have decided that a linear, uninterrupted career trajectory is no longer necessary, opting to take extended breaks throughout their careers.

Employees are now embracing extended breaks, including mini-sabbaticals, adult gap years, and what some experts are calling micro-retirements, according to a Fortune report. These career pauses last from several weeks to a year or more and are being used for a range of purposes, such as pursuing personal projects, addressing burnout, traveling, caring for family members, or simply reassessing long-term goals.

The trend is gaining traction, particularly among mid-career professionals who are overwhelmed by constant work demands. To better manage and retain employees, employers have begun offering formal sabbatical programs. The programs are often unpaid or have flexible unpaid leave policies to retain experienced staff. Some companies that provide paid sabbaticals tie them to tenure. In those instances, employees become eligible after several years of service.

Career coach Lisa Lewis told Fortune that professionals are reframing how they view time away from work.

“People are no longer willing to wait until age 65 to take extended time off,” she said. “They want meaningful breaks now, when they are physically and mentally able to enjoy them.”

Economists and labor analysts note that an extended break does not necessarily mean the end of a career. In a survey referenced by Fortune, a majority of respondents who took longer breaks reported returning to work with refreshed focus. Additionally, they often move into roles that align more closely with their values. The change suggests that career breaks may be healthy for long-term employees chasing the traditional 30-year retirement path.

Experts say the concept of a “micro-retirement,” a series of shorter retirements spaced throughout adulthood, challenging traditional retirement planning, is taking hold in America. Rather than deferring all leisure and personal time until the end of a career, workers are increasingly integrating these breaks throughout their working lives.

RELATED CONTENT: Typical U.S. Worker Has Less Than $1K Saved For Retirement As Social Security Cuts Loom