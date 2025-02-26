Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gen Z’s ‘Quiet Quitting’ Is A Response To Poor Leadership, Research Finds Gen Z workers aren’t “quiet quitting,” they’re disengaging from outdated leadership models.







New research reveals that Gen Z workers are “quiet quitting” due to ineffective and outdated leadership practices — not laziness.

Fast Company’s Jeff LeBlanc analyzed surveys, interviews, and case studies across various industries and determined that Gen Z’s so-called “quitting” is actually a rational response to workplaces lacking fairness, structure, and alignment with employee values. Instead of blaming the young workers, company leaders should look within and ask, “What are we doing wrong?” LeBlanc says.

“Gen Z grew up amid economic uncertainty, social justice movements, and an increasing focus on mental health. They don’t just want jobs; they want workplaces that prioritize psychological safety, transparency, and fairness,” LeBlanc writes.

And while this is the case for not just Gen Z, but many professionals across age groups, many companies continue to operate with outdated management styles, unobtainable corporate ladders, unclear expectations, and ambiguous career paths. When this is the operating style, Gen Z opts out of sticking around to suffer in silence and instead will jump ship or “quietly quit.”

When taking a deeper look, it’s clear that Gen Z seeks fairness in the workplace and not just a charismatic leader who motivates them. Without these elements, disengagement becomes inevitable.

To bridge the generational divide, LeBlanc presents the Engaged Empathy Leadership Model (EELM) as a solution. This leadership framework aims to retain and engage Gen Z talent by emphasizing three key elements: kindness, fairness, and structure.

By showing kindness, leaders who truly care and empathize can foster trust and psychological safety within their teams. Employees show more engagement when they feel valued as individuals, not merely as workers.

Fairness aligns with Gen Z’s expectation of equal treatment in promotions, pay, and opportunities. If they perceive favoritism or a lack of transparency, they become disengaged.

For Gen Z, structure isn’t about rigidity. They’re looking for clear expectations, consistent feedback, and transparent decision-making to avoid feeling stagnant or uncertain about the direction of their efforts.

