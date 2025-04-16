News by Jeroslyn JoVonn CARICOM ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Coup Threat in Haiti CARICOM is speaking out against growing threats of a government overthrow in Haiti.







The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), a 15-member Caribbean Community regional bloc, has issued a warning in response to escalating threats from a coalition of criminal gangs in Haiti that are attempting to overthrow the government.

In a statement dated April 13, CARICOM expressed being “deeply concerned” by recent reports of a possible coup in Haiti. The threats from the coalition of gangs threatening to seize power from the government are “completely unacceptable,” CARICOM said, as captured by Haiti Libre.

“CARICOM strongly condemns any attempt to replace the transitional arrangements by force and violence,” the statement read. “These arrangements were put in place by Haitian stakeholders to pave the way for free and fair elections by February 7, 2026, and to return Haiti to constitutional authority.”

Amid ongoing threats, CARICOM has been actively consulting with Haiti and international partners to swiftly deliver additional security support. The U.S. State Department has also denounced the threats and pledged its assistance.

“The United States supports the statement by CARICOM condemning any actions to destabilize Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council,” said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, noting continued talks to “consult with governments across the region.”

Government responses come as the transitional leadership in Haiti faces mounting threats from gangs and their allies, allegedly plotting an overthrow. The country was gripped by chaos over the weekend as fear and uncertainty grew over which vulnerable communities might be targeted next.

Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council, established a year ago to restore security and guide the country back to democracy through elections, has faced growing challenges, both from escalating gang violence and internal governance struggles. However, the Viv Ansanm gang coalition’s recent takeover of Mirebalais in central Haiti has sparked widespread panic and highlighted that no region in the country is truly safe.

The mounting threats of coordinated armed attacks prompted local authorities across Haiti to raise alarms on April 12. In central Haiti, where the powerful Viv Ansanm gang recently seized control of Mirebalais, officials issued urgent warnings for nearby Hinche and the Péligre dam, the country’s largest electricity producer.

Haitian police, along with the Kenya-led multinational force, continue to struggle to push back against advancing gang coalitions and prevent more territory from falling under their control. Since the start of the year, gangs have captured more towns and neighborhoods, now reportedly holding as much as 90% of the capital.

In response, CARICOM warns that the “increased violence will simply hurt those who are least capable of protecting themselves. This, too, is completely unacceptable.” The group urges ”the international community, including the United Nations and the Organization of American States, to take all necessary steps to support the Haitian authorities as they address this crisis.”

