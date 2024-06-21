Culture by Jameelah Mullen Carl Jones Teams With Walmart To Celebrate Black Fathers With Animated Short Film The short film was created by Carl Jones in conjunction with Martian Blueberry Studios.









Walmart has partnered with renowned producer Carl Jones to create The League of Black & Unlimited Dads. The animated short film tells the story of a team of Black fathers as they display their parenting superpowers. The film strives to elevate the portrayal of Black dads and their roles in their children’s lives while debunking negative stigmas about Black fatherhood.

Jones is the co-founder of Martian Blueberry Studios, the award-winning agency behind hit animated shows such as The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and Becoming Molly.

Jones took to his Instagram page to announce the project by sharing a clip from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walmart (@walmart)



“We are proud to present an animated short film inspired by real stories, celebrating the heroics of a team of Black Dads. Tag the superheroes in your life,” he wrote.

The five minute film will screen at the 2024 American Black Film Festival (ABFF), earlier this month.

Walmart and ABFF will also feature the second annual Black & Unlimited Fatherhood Project content creators’ competition designed to support independent filmmaking and provide a platform to center stories about Black fatherhood.

The three winners will receive a $10,000 cash award. Their films will be featured on ABFF PLAY, the festival’s online platform, and Walmart’s Black and Unlimited YouTube page from June 17-24.

“We’re honored to continue our partnership with the American Black Film Festival. Our collaboration in 2023 was a resounding success, and we are thrilled to spotlight the importance of Black fatherhood and the role of Black men in their families and communities. We look forward to another year of empowering emerging directors and highlighting stories about Black fatherhood to mainstream audiences, “D.J. Vaughn, multicultural media & content lead at Walmart, said in a press release.

You can watch The League of Black & Unlimited Dads at Walmart.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Opinion: Reflecting On Persistent Misconceptions And Celebrating The True Role Of Black Fathers