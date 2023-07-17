Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence After She Is Found Safely

After a frantic search for Carlethia “Carlee” Russell ended with her returning home safe and sound, her boyfriend broke his silence.

Thomar Simmons posted on Instagram, praising God and thanking his supporters in the search for Russell. “I don’t even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord & savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life,” Simmons wrote. “I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates, & church members who called or texted me just to let me know that they’re praying & here for me; you guys don’t know how much that meant to me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomar Latrell Simmons (@tee_sims28)

On July 13, Russell, 25, made national headlines after she suddenly went missing on her way home from work in Hoover, Alabama. Police say the nursing student stopped her car to check on a child walking along the Alabama interstate. Russell allegedly exited her vehicle to see if the child was OK while on the phone with a family member. Soon after, that relative heard Russell scream, and the missing person case was shortly opened under the assumption that Russell had been kidnapped.

Hoover Police Chief Derzis said Russell was admitted to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital for a medical evaluation and to ensure her well-being is intact,t but getting her story is the priority. Simmons says his girlfriend “has been fighting for her life for 48 hours,” so it will be a while until she starts to speak again. “Until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” he wrote in the caption. “Once again I can’t thank you guys enough for helping us bring Carlee home! God bless you all.”

According to Newsweek, her mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell, created a Facebook post celebrating her daughter’s return home. “God is faithful and He has answered our prayers. We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown. Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Asking for privacy during this difficult time, she says the family will provide updates at a later date.