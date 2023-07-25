After Sticking Beside Her, Carlee Russell’s Ex-Boyfriend Is ‘Disgusted’ By Kidnapping Hoax

A few days after Carlee Russell’s now ex-boyfriend pleaded with the internet to stop “bullying” her, Thomar Simmons is speaking out after learning the truth about her much publicized and fraudulent disappearance.

In an Instagram post, Simmons said he and his family are “disgusted from the outcome of the entire situation.” “Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” he wrote. “I strongly feel exactly like you all—blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

During a press conference on July 24 2023,, Russell’s lawyer, Emery Anthony, read a statement announcing that Russell’s disappearance was nothing but a hoax, according to WBAL TV.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” Anthony read. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident—this was a single act done by herself.”

Anthony said his client was apologetic over her actions and asked people to pray for Carlee “as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter.” Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the Russell family was scheduled to meet with officials to further discuss what happened but instead received the statement.

Simmons previously warned people against bullying Russell, 26. “Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied,” he said.

After Hoover police identified suspicion in Russell’s story, including her googling things like, “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?,” they are now working with prosecutors to discuss potential criminal charges.

Since returning home from her quote-unquote ordeal, the nursing student has since been fired from her job at an Alabama spa.