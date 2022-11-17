NBA Player Carmelo Anthony’s Son Scores Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University

Like father, like son!

There have been many former and current NBA players who have passed on their athletic skills to their children, just look at the Curry family.

The latest son of an NBA player to make noise on the basketball court is another Banana Boat Crew member (the crew consisting of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony), Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo’s son.

The son of the NBA player and Power actress La La was offered a basketball scholarship to Carmelo’s alma mater, Syracuse University. Kiyan posted the news to his Twitter account.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

Kiyan is following in the footsteps of his father, who played one season at Syracuse University (2002-03). In his lone season at Syracuse, before he embarked on a successful NBA career, Anthony led the college to its last basketball championship.

La La acknowledged the news and posted that she was the proudest mother on the planet.

“Proudest mom on the planet! Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind blowing…keep GOD first and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

With the news of his son’s scholarship, Carmelo was welcomed back to Syracuse to celebrate his attendance at the school 20 years ago. He posted the acknowledgment to his Instagram account.

“20 years!! What a journey it’s been. ‘Cuse will always be a part of the story! Felt great to be back at home 🍊”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)

Kiyan is expected to attend the school in 2025.