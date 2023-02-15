Carmelo Anthony Partners With Former WWE Co-Presidents to Launch Sports Investment Firm

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony continues to build his business portfolio now that he may no longer be playing on the basketball court.

Anthony was introduced as a partner in a new sports investment firm, Isos7 Sports Investments. The Syracuse University alum is collaborating with the founders and co-CEOs of Isos Capital Management, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The pair previously served as co-presidents of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).



“I’m excited to build on my experiences as an athlete, entrepreneur, and investor, and move to the next level of league and team ownership opportunities globally,” said Anthony in a written statement. “Stuart and I will shift our focus from Melo7 Tech Partners, where we had great success together, and partner with the team at Isos7 to leverage our deep relationships across the sports ecosystem and create value for all those involved. Our collective success will in turn further enable us to have a positive impact on underrepresented populations.”

The new entity will provide growth capital between $50 million to $100 million per investment to various sports leagues, teams, emerging properties, and ancillary businesses throughout North America, Europe, and pan-Asia.

With the new company, they have committed to giving 1% of the profits earned to support underrepresented populations and underserved communities.

“We believe sports assets will continue to benefit from global macro tailwinds and secular industry trends driving significant, predictable, and stable growth,” said Barrios and Wilson. “We are thrilled to partner with Carmelo, a trailblazer for athletes in investing, business development, and philanthropy. We have a shared vision for how a new wave of diverse investors will identify global growth opportunities and impact the marketplace.”

This latest business move comes on the heels of an announcement at the end of last year that the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur has launched a namesake apparel and lifestyle brand named STAYME7O.™ Items can be purchased exclusively on the clothing brand’s website, www.STAYME7O.com.