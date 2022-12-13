NBA's Carmelo Anthony Launches STAYME7O Brand, Based on Positive Mindset and Community

After years in the making, 10-time NBA-All Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony adds to his expansive enterprise with a namesake apparel and lifestyle brand, STAYME7O™, available exclusively on www.STAYME7O.com.

Carmelo channeled his personal life experiences and positive mindset to develop STAYME7O™ as a brand aimed at building community, family, a support network, and to overall positively affect people’s lives.

“Life has its moments, and through it all I’ve tried to remain levelheaded and focused,” said Carmelo Anthony, founder, STAYME7O™.

“Over time, the STAYME7O™ mindset was born. It’s now time to share that mindset with the world.”

The debut STAYME7O™ drop, Collection_001 consists of t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, a varsity jacket, candle and blanket. Prices range from $40 – $150. STAYME7O™ is available on STAYME7O.com beginning December 12 @ 7:00pm EST. To help bring his ideas to life, Carmelo partnered with brand building agency Brands by Avid, with support from CAA.

Instagram: @StayMe7o and @carmeloanthony

Website: StayMe7o.com Facebook: Carmelo Anthony