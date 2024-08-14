Carmelo Anthony Wouldn’t Trade Olympic Gold Medals For NBA Title

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, who has three gold medals and is one of the most celebrated Olympic basketball players, stated he wouldn’t trade his gold medals for an NBA championship.

Anthony, who played for the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets, and several other teams before ending his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, has never won an NBA title. During a recent interview with BasketNews‘s Donatas Urbonas, he was asked if he would trade in any of his Olympic medals for the coveted NBA title he never got a chance to obtain. He responded no because he feels that representing a country is a bigger statement than just winning a title for a team, city, or state.

“When we talk about global sport, for me, a medal means something totally different than an NBA championship,” Anthony stated. “They both have their own separate meanings, but winning a gold medal, it’s the passion, it’s the pride that you have, not just for a city or a state, for a whole nation, for a whole country you’re winning for.