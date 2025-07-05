News by Mary Spiller ‘Carnival Decided They Wanted To Rebrand’: Black Passengers Say They Feel Targeted By Cruise Line’s New Rules The new Carnival Cruise rules are under fire for allegedly targeting Black culture and music.







Carnival Cruise Line is under fire after implementing a series of new onboard policies that some Black passengers say are restrictive at best and racist at worst.

The rules, introduced in June, have triggered a wave of cancellations and a broader debate about how cruise culture is evolving.

According to Carnival, the changes are meant to enhance safety and improve the overall guest experience. But for some travelers, the message feels exclusionary.

“We got the message loud and clear, we are not your demographic anymore,” said one TikToker who shared that she canceled her reservation for a friend’s birthday celebration. “Carnival decided they wanted to rebrand.”

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT61mdeNH

Among the new policies is a zero-tolerance stance on marijuana, even if it’s legal in a passenger’s home state.

Because cruise ships fall under U.S. federal maritime law, all cannabis products are banned.

“Marijuana, including cannabis and its derivatives…are unlawful and strictly prohibited on board,” Carnival stated.

Violations can lead to removal from the ship, a lifetime ban, law enforcement involvement, and possible fines.

There’s also a Carnival curfew now in place for minors. Passengers 17 and under must be off public decks by 1:00 a.m. unless participating in a supervised youth program or accompanied by an adult.

The cruise line also allegedly banned on the popular “Wobble” dance.

Another rule that’s drawn criticism is a new ban on handheld, non-battery-operated fans.

While Carnival cited safety concerns over the loud “clacking” sound — originally popularized by a viral “Boots on the Ground: Where Them Fans At?” line dance by 803Fresh, where dancers loudly “clack” fans on certain parts of the song — some believe the move unfairly targets Black cultural expression.

Similarly, the cruise line has tightened its regulations on personal Bluetooth speakers and appears to be limiting Hip-Hop and rap music played in onboard clubs, though no formal ban exists.

The perception that the company is distancing itself from its Black passengers has spread online.

“I’ve never seen a Carnival cruise video that made me want to go,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “It’s like the Walmart of cruise lines.”

Still, not all reactions were critical.

“I do not blame Carnival Cruise. I do not support ignorance. Can’t we just act right?” one user posted.

Others disagreed completely with the new rules.

“I honestly thought that’s what cruises were for…….was to relax, get away from home, work & stress,” a user pondered.