Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Carnival Cruises Shares Warning About Purchasing Medicines At International Ports Heald confirmed that the cruise line did not own or regulate the pharmacies located at international ports.







Carnival Cruises’ brand ambassador answered common questions about purchasing medicines at international ports.

The ambassador, John Heald, shared his insight about the pharmacies that cruisers can enter at foreign destinations. Specifically, he mentioned the frequent purchases of medicines not typically found over the counter within the U.S.

According to The Street.com, Heald advised passengers to think twice about buying these products despite the accessibility and relatively low costs. He cautioned those on his Facebook page about the lack of regulation, responding to a message about the drug Furosemide.

The inquirer asked, “I purchased Furosemide (4ml) in Cozumel in 2019. I will be on the Liberty cruise that stops in Cozumel on 8/30 [and] just became a platinum cruiser with you guys and want to buy some more from the port pharmacy. I need to know about the current prices. Any idea how much that should currently cost? Do you have a list of pharmacy prices? Do we need to worry about contamination? Does Carnival still consider this place in their port to be a reputable pharmacy?”

The medicine, colloquially known as “water pills,” can treat edema and swelling caused by heart failure as well as kidney and liver conditions, as confirmed by the Mayo Clinic. Heald used the message to confirm that Carnival does not own nor regulate the pharmacies.

“Well then, I have no idea why this lady would think that I would know drug prices at this shop,” he wrote. “However, perhaps that is because she and perhaps others think that we, Carnival Corporation, ‘own’ the pier at Puerto Maya and, therefore, own all the stores. We do not. So we cannot give any kind of recommendation for what is sold from this pharmacy and I do not have a price list.”

However, he noted that he knew which pharmacy the messenger was referring to.

“I know the pharmacy she is referring to, and it has been there for many years. I remember there used to be huge signs that would state that you can buy just about anything over the counter.”

Heald then asked other Facebook users on his page to chime in. Andrea Hazelwood, a commenter who identified as a registered nurse, warned vacationers about taking certain medicines that their doctors did not prescribe. However, given prescription drug prices in the U.S., the woman could not say the purchases were an entirely bad idea.

“I would be less concerned with the quality of meds at a foreign pharmacy and more concerned that this person is going to cause themselves kidney and/or cardiac issues taking a med their doctor didn’t prescribe them,” shared Hazelwood. “In general, I’m actually not opposed to buying meds at a foreign pharmacy to get past the outrageous prescription prices in the US as long as it’s a drug a person’s doctor has already prescribed for them.”

The cost of certain prescription drugs remains a prevalent topic across the United States; however, those trying to finesse the system while on their Carnival cruise should weigh if the risk is worth the reward.

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia Woman Falling Sick On Cruise Ship Causes Financial Hardship For Her Family