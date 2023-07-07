While aboard the Carnival Venezia, immerse yourself in a world inspired by Italy’s picturesque cities. Whether grabbing a cappuccino at Java Cafe or dancing away at the Gondola Lounge, the ocean is as serene as the last tide.

Onward to stunning Bermuda, its pink sands, crystal-clear waters, towering rock formations, and lush trails were well worth the wait. From June 15–18, 2023, BLACK ENTERPRISE and 4,600 other guests were in great company for four days and four nights.

Cruise director MarQ Anthony, who has the lowdown on all the fun on and off the ship, spoke exclusively with BE about traveling to Bermuda with Carnival. With the potential to be away from home for more than six months at a time, having the opportunity to witness the charm of the pink sand at Horseshoe Bay Beach with his mother is something he holds near and dear to his heart.

Anthony also pointed out Carnival’s “Fun Aboard, Fun Ashore” presentation, which prepares guests for the welcoming island. He enjoys working with the shore excursions teams in Bermuda to offer multiple options for everyone on the cruise ship to feel included.

“Not only is it providing options for people that are on the ship but it is also providing options for those who work here. Tourism is the No. 1 income for them,” Anthony said.

A few years ago, the Bermuda Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Public Works architected a “beach vision” for the island. Unlike countries like Jamaica, where the monopolization of iconic beaches seems solely for tourists, Bermuda has other plans.

BE enjoyed touring the island for five hours with Paul Trew of Gold Star Transport in Bermuda. He told us that locals and environmentalists on the island take pride in protecting and managing Bermuda’s marine environment, including reefs and nature reserves.

“Our beaches will always remain public,” Trew said confidently. He went on to school us about the reason behind the infamous pink sands: red foram that grows on coral rubble.

“We have an organism that lives under the rocks out where the reefs are. And that organism only lives for 72 hours. Once it dies, it falls into the sea and then mixes up in the sand,” Trew explained. “And that’s how we get our pink sand.”

In 2012, Bermuda was recognized as having healthier reefs than those south of the island when it was predicted that by “2050, would imperil almost all coral reefs, globally,” according to research by the World Resources Institute. However, in 2017, Bermuda was reported to remain in strong standing with its numbers of plant-eating fish, which contribute to healthy reefs by preventing marine plants from overgrowing hard corals.

BE has curated a list of Bermudian beaches, including a settlement village, that stays true to the vision of cultural authenticity.

Horseshoe Bay

Horseshoe Bay Beach is one of the island’s most beautiful and trafficked stretches of pink sand, located in Southampton Parish. ThBayay is the home to BeachFest, which takes place every summer to celebrate the largest holiday of the year in Bermuda: the Cup Match. The island recently celebrated the two-day jamboree with camping, boating, swimming, and cricket. The highlight includes a cricket match between lodges from the east and west ends of the island.

John Smith’s Bay

John Smith’s Bay Beach is a favorite local spot. When BE landed on the tranquil scene, the bleak clouds grazed above the turquoise waters, revealing the last moments of light before nightfall. Bermudian locals take advantage of the nearby grassy parkland area for picnics on weekends and public holidays.

Flatts Village

Flatts Village is a small fishing settlement in Bermuda, located in Hamilton Parish. Some of the more popular activities in Flatts Village include sailing and snorkeling, crystal caves sightseeing, shopping, sunset cruises, and railway trail bike tours. We saw a bale of green turtles swimming in a fountain outside the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo. Take a walk on the newest pedestrian bridge to the Village and explore the underbelly of Flatts Bridge and the blooms of red fire coral.

Shelly Bay Beach & Nature Reserve

Shelly Bay is a family-friendly beach known for its shallow and calm waters. It sits just north of Flatts Village and has been a local favorite for its panoramic view extending from Hamilton Parish to Dockyard. For young kids wanting to explore the waters, the protected Cove Coves are shallow, even at high tide, making this an ideal spot for snorkeling. There is a boardwalk on the western side of the beach with views of a small nature reserve and a nearby park.

Somerset Long Bay

Situated in Sandys Parish, Somerset Long Bay Beach is one of the closest beaches to the Dockyard and the cruise ship terminals. The Nature Reserve sits adjacent to the beach, picnic tables are in the surrounding park, and the beach water is mostly calm. The Bermuda Audubon Society purchased the beach which has been charged with replacing invasive species of trees with endemic Bermuda cedar and palmetto.

Church Bay

Church Bay is a small beach in Southhampton Parish and is a great place to snorkel. Check out the concession stand on the property, where you can rent snorkeling equipment and buy snacks. The shallow reefs near the shore nurture abundant marine life and shelter the BayBayom ocean waves.

Jobson’s Cove

Situated in Warwick Parish, the beautiful and secluded small beach is surrounded by cliffs and is completely separated from the sea. Jobson’s Cove Covets pink sands and calm waters and is considered one of Bermuda’s exquisite beaches with swimming pool-like water for families and children looking to swim and snorkel with tropical fish.