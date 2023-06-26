Taste The Love of Bermuda With These 7 Black-Owned Restaurants

An exclusive invite from the incomparable Carnival Cruise Line brought BLACK ENTERPRISE aboard its newest ship, the Carnival Venezia. Built in 2019, the Venice-inspired boat made its first trip home to the Big Apple and set sail to the intoxicating island of Bermuda on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The sail was full of fun—Italian style. Featuring street food, Mexitalian fusion creations, a popular restaurant from partner Guy Fieri, Guys Burger Joint, and a special debut of restaurant II Viaggio, a culinary journey featuring delectables from several regions of Italy. Other Carnival mainstays include the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki, Chef’s Table, Piano Bar 88, and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

For those who may not know, new food experiences are just one of the many ways to have fun aboard and off the ship.

Bermuda is a melting pot of cultures that proudly honors traditions, food, and hospitality. The island’s charm is deeply rooted in taking care of and sharing authentic Bermudian cuisine with others. Seafood abounds in this North Atlantic gem all year round, but other island food and cocktail options can never disappoint. Jamaican cuisine also proves prevalent, while rum stars in the island’s signature drinks: the Dark’ n Stormy® (featuring Bermuda’s own Gosling’s Black Seal Rum mixed with Ginger Beer) and the Bermuda Rum Swizzle.

For Bermudians, Black entrepreneurship is a no-brainer. Take a look at this list of restaurants personally recommended to BLACK ENTERPRISE by a local Bermudian, Paul Trew of Gold Star Transport. If you’re ever on the island, look for some of the top foods of Bermuda, including the highly-sought after fish sandwich, cod fish cakes, bread pudding, shark hash, conch, and more.

The New Woodys Sports Bar & Restaurant

Situated on Boaz Island, Woodys is a special place with views of the Great Sound. Bermudan locals and food-loving tourists can chat and mingle at the family-owned and operated village gem. While you’re there, take a bite of the local Bermudian-loved cuisine. From the famous house fish sandwich on raisin bread to the jerk chicken, go to Woody’s and taste the love of Bermuda.

Location: 1 Woody’s Drive, Somerset, Bermuda

+1 441-234-6526

Located in scenic Hamilton, Bermuda, Fish N Tings offers authentic Jamaican cuisine to the island. It has been more than 14 years of serving fresh and flavorful food, including oxtail, curried goat, jerk pork, cow’s feet, and much more. Grab one of the many featured energy drinks, juices, or whole filet fish that’ll make you want to keep returning.

Location: 45 Angle St, Hamilton HM 17, Bermuda

+1 441-292-7389

Lost In The Triangle Light up your taste buds with fresh Bermuda fish served with an array of signature Bermudian side dishes. Get Lost in the Triangle and try the menu’s offerings of avocado spring rolls, conch fritters, Bermuda spiny lobsters, and much more. Location: 87 South Rd, WK 10, Bermuda +1 441-296-0094 Instagram

Soulfood Grill & Cafe Boasting as Bermuda’s No. 1 Soul Food Restaurant, this buzzing grill and cafe has been revered as the best home-cooked meal on the island. They serve lobster on Thursdays and Fridays. Visitors have raved about the excellent food and service.

Location: 53 Court Street Hamilton HM, 12, Bermuda

+1 441-292-0940

The Jamaican Grill

A small Jamaican restaurant with a big difference, the Jamaican Grill family combines elements of natural herbs and spices to complement their traditional dishes. Your belly will thank you when you visit the bright blue establishment and try the Jamaican patties, curried goat and rice and peas, and many more delicious meals.

Location: 32 Court Street, Hamilton HM 10 Bermuda

1 441-296-6577

TEASE Beach Cafe

TEASE Beach Cafe resides on the 12 acres that John Thomas Smith once owned. He was a Black man originally from Tuckers Town who later acquired property that spans from the beach over to Harrington Sounds Road, as per the business. His beach was later sold to the Bermuda government. For more than a decade, John Smith’s Bay Beach goers have enjoyed TEASE’s refreshments, snowballs, chips, and tasty burgers. They can also be enticed by the cafe’s newest offerings of crispy French fries, shrimp, chicken burgers, sundaes, and milkshakes.

Location: 86 South Shore Rd, HS 01, Bermuda

1 441-517-7025

SeaSide Grill

Boasting the best fresh seafood restaurant in Bermuda, SeaSide Grill invites locals and tourists to its two locations in Devonshire and Southhampton. From Sunday codfish breakfast to the lobster and shrimp roll special, don’t miss out on fresh local and foreign-sourced seafood when you visit the Bermudan island,

Locations

Devonshire: 81 N Shore Rd, Hamilton, Bermuda

Southhampton: 121 Horseshoe Rd Southampton WK01

