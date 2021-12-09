Carol’s Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation Announce ‘Love Delivered’ Doula Grants to Address Black Maternal Health

On Tuesday, Carol’s Daughter teamed up with the Mama Glow Foundation to commit $225,000 over the next three years to positively impact birth outcomes for Black families in need.

Carol’s Daughter CEO Lisa Price and Mama Glow Foundation CEO and world-renowned doula Latham Thomas came together to fund doula services and provide educational grants for aspiring birth workers through their Love Delivered initiative. The initiative was created in response to the Black birthing crisis impacting maternal mortality and poor birth outcomes.

After kicking off on Tuesday, Black birthing people can now apply for a grant to be matched with a Mama Glow-trained doula for complimentary doula support. The grant is accessible to pregnant or recently postpartum applicants located in NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., with other major cities to follow.

“I was blessed to have my husband and dear friend serve as my birthing advocates. They recognized my needs and spoke to me AND up for me in so many ways,” Price said.

“My hope is that with this grant program, more Black birthing people are heard and supported, and most of all, lives are saved.”

Love Delivered aims to raise awareness about Black maternal health and inform 100 million people and directly engage 10,000 people to become advocates through event activations, maternal health forums, webinars, access to resources, and Love Delivered self-care gifting by 2024.

“Birth is meant to be a joyful, transcendent and empowering event. Everyone deserves to have access to safe, affordable, respectful and dignified care throughout the perinatal continuum,” Thomas said.

“Mama Glow doulas approach care from a trauma-informed framework and can help to support families impacted by injustice and inequity, grounding them with tools for advocacy, healing, transformation, and empowerment.”

If you or a loved one is pregnant and in need of a doula, or to become an advocate and learn more, click HERE.