Philadelphia's Chinatown Welcomes First Black-Owned Spot, Carter's Cheesesteaks The new counter-service spot pairs classic rib-eye sandwiches with seafood twists while creating space for other Black entrepreneurs.







A new cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia is reshaping part of the city’s Chinatown’s business landscape. Carter’s Cheesesteaks has opened at 1016 Race St., becoming the first Black-owned business to establish itself in the neighborhood. The counter-service restaurant features both traditional rib-eye cheesesteaks and inventive variations topped with shrimp or lobster, blending familiar flavors with surf-and-turf flair.

The restaurant officially opened its doors on Nov. 1, but is taking off during the new year.

Owner, Garci, 38, said reaching the milestone carries personal and historical weight. “Me at 38 years old, I’m the first person to accomplish that goal,” he said. “I could understand why some people wouldn’t want that to happen, so I felt like, because of that, let’s double down on that.”

Beyond operating the sandwich shop, Garci purchased the entire building and reimagined it as a small food-hall concept. The space now houses multiple Black-owned food ventures offering a range of cuisines, an effort he says is designed to expand opportunity and representation within the corridor.

“Let me bring some more Black people down here, let them also be a part of the history that’s being made because I feel like it’s a wonderful thing and change is needed,” Garci said.

The opening has sparked discussion among residents about growth and evolving business ownership in a district traditionally associated with dim sum parlors and bubble tea cafés. Supporters view the project as an addition to the area’s culinary diversity rather than a departure from it.

Garci said his own upbringing motivates him to set an example for younger generations.

“Chase your dream,” he said. “I really truly believe the more you chase your dream, put the work in, in the end you’ll get the reward.”

With a menu that ranges from classic rib-eye sandwiches to seafood-topped specialties, Carter’s aims to honor tradition while carving out new space — both in flavor and in history.

