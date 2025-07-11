Sports by Kandiss Edwards European Court Backs Runner Caster Semenya, Igniting Sports Divide After a 2023 dismissal, Caster Semenya was awarded a victory in appeal. The European courts ruled the athlete's claim did not receive a fair ruling.







Caster Semenya continues her fight following a major court ruling.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that she did not receive a “fair hearing.” On July 10, the ruling was handed down by Switzerland’s highest court. The ruling revives Semenya’s challenge against eligibility rules in athletics, Reuters reported.

The organization ruled 15-2 that Switzerland’s Federal Tribunal did not conduct a “rigorous judicial review. The decree sends the case back to Switzerland.

While the court did not rule on the discrimination Semenya alleges, the court believes the Olympian has a right to continue fighting. The court awarded Semenya €80,000 (about $94,000) for legal costs.

The Olympic gold medalist was kicked out of track and field after the court ruled that her naturally high testosterone disqualified her from competing. Semenya expressed her gratitude for the court’s ruling upon leaving the proceedings. She also pledged to continue the fight.

“Today, my patience in this journey has been rewarded with a result that will pave the way for all athletes’ human rights to be protected,” she said.

The runner-turned-coach did not make any statements on her social media platforms. Still, she posted photos acknowledging her longstanding fights. The first was Black “power fists” with an image of her standing in front of the European Court of Human Rights signage. She also posted an image of Audre Lorde’s, Your Silence Will Not Protect You. Seemingly, this is a nod to her commitment to speaking up against what she believes is an injustice.

The athlete was assigned the female gender at birth. Additionally, she identifies as such. Other athletes with similar conditions take testosterone suppressants to comply with the International Association of Athletics Federations regulations, but Semenya refused. According to the regulations, female athletes’ testosterone levels must be lower than 2.5. The Swiss Court dismissed Semenya’s claim in 2023.

World Athletics defended the rules as a “necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category,” according to Reuters.

Semenya is now 34 years old and will most likely no longer compete.

