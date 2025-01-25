Tomi Adeyemi
by Kandiss Edwards

January 24, 2025

Star Casting For ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Has Social Media In Its Feelings

The casting of the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' is a point of contention for some fans.

The cast for Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone has finally been announced, with stars Idris Elba and Viola Davis headlining a dream team.

They will be joined by Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, NAACP Image Award winner Damson Idris, and Thuso Mbedu, known for her role in The Woman King and her voiceover work in Castlevania: Nocturne, as main character Zelie.

The author of the Legacy of Orisha trilogy revealed the full cast of Children of Blood and Bone in a post on her TikTok account.

Excitement for the casting has flooded social media. Since the 2018 release of Legacy of Orisha: Children of Blood and Bone, fans have anxiously awaited the next two books in the series and hoped for a film adaptation.

Though written as fantasy fiction, the books are rich with references to African culture, specifically Nigerian culture and Yoruba mythology. Adeyemi intertwined these elements with a well-developed magic system and beautiful Black imagery. Many readers see themselves reflected in the text.

It is no surprise, then, that some social media users and fans of the books have expressed dissatisfaction with the casting. One user voiced concerns about the lack of Nigerian representation. While casting for minor roles is still ongoing, the main roles have largely been filled by American and British Black actors.

Another point of contention for fans is the casting of Amandla Stenberg as Amari. According to an X user, the character is a victim of colorism. Stenberg’s lighter complexion does not align with these descriptions.

One X user offered a solution for future Black fantasy epics: animation, which has become an increasingly successful medium for Black stories—see Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse‘s Miles Morales.

While complaints can be found across the internet, many are simply excited to see so much Black excellence come together to create a beautiful Black world of magic.

