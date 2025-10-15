Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman All-Boys Catholic School In Philly Offers First HBCU Symposium To Encourage Black Students St. Joseph's Preparatory School offered its first-ever HBCU symposium for its growing diverse student population.







An all-boys Catholic school in Philadelphia has found a new way to educate its Black students about their college options.

St. Joseph’s Preparatory School has grown its student population. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, over a quarter of the almost 940 students now come from diverse backgrounds.

With more Black students on campus, St. Joseph’s wants to encourage them about all avenues of higher education. Emphasizing a mission to increase these numbers, the Catholic school hosted its first-ever HBCU symposium on Oct. 11.

“Having a population that is so representative here is at the heart of the ethos of the Jesuit mission,” said John Marinacci, the school’s president. “So it’s not an option for us, and it’s not a fad. This is foundational to our identity.”

The prep school’s African American and Latino Alumni Association brought the event to fruition. With 14 HBCUs represented by leaders and representatives, students learned firsthand about academic opportunities at these institutions.

There, colleges connected with many potential applicants. It also included presentations by the president of Dillard University and an official with the United Negro College Fund.

Offering insight and guidance into life at an HBCU, the symposium was considered a game-changer for its Black students. While shocked at the initiative from the Jesuit institution, students reacted warmly to the endeavor to introduce them to these Black colleges.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think we would ever be having something like this,” said Vaughan Cross, a senior at St. Joseph’s and a child of HBCU graduates. “They have embraced Black culture, but not to that full extent. I feel like they finally are trying to make that schoolwide. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel included.”

College readiness is essential to any prep school, but St. Joseph’s goes the extra mile for its own cohort. The school also offers

“Affinity grants” to children of HBCU employees and graduates.

With principles such as remaining “open to growth” and “committed to doing justice,” the school hopes this financial support will bring more students from Philly’s diverse areas to join their community. Thus far, the initiatives have yielded excellent results, bestowing 25 grants last year.

“We are on an amazing trajectory,” said Nailah Givens, the Prep’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. “It helps that every class has been growing in students of color. When you’re looking around in your classrooms, you’re not the only one.”

The HBCU symposium is yet another stride toward ensuring that not only St. Joseph’s students but also the surrounding communities of color can explore their academic ambitions.

