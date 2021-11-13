CAUGHT ON TAPE: T-Pain Shares Warning About Trust And Money AFter Rolls Royce Was Repossessed

T-Pain shared his latest experience about his finances and gave fans a warning about trust after his Rolls Royce was repossessed on November 9. He shared the video on Instagram.

The 37-year-old Tallahassee native, born Faheem Rasheed Najm, posted the video with a caption that read, “If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too. The good news is I’ve been here before, and I know how to bounce back so f**k it. Y’all be careful out here man and watch your business like you watch your b*****s. See y’all on the brighter side.”

The almost one-minute video revealed T-Pain engaging the man sent to repossess the luxury vehicle.. When the repo man explained that he had to confiscate the Rolls Royce, a deflated T-Pain shrugged his shoulders. Once the Rolls was secured– the singer walked away.

In 2019, T-Pain spoke candidly on The Breakfast Club about his financial downfall.

“Now I know what the high end is and what the low end is,” he said on the show. “I’ve been mega-rich, I’ve been super broke, right in the middle of thinking I was mega-rich, and then got rich again, and you know learned how to really give a s**t about money.”

The hitmaker even disclosed that at one point– he was worth $40 million. He realized he hit rock bottom when he had to borrow money to buy his children Burger King. The humbling experience taught T-Pain about what was important.

He expressed that chasing a dollar wasn’t what mattered– building a legacy and providing for his family was the most important thing to him.

Earlier this month, T-Pain released a mixology book of his favorite cocktails.

“@tpain’s mixology book #CanIMixYouADrink is out!! 50 cocktails from his life and career available now .”

He also dropped a video for his single “I’m Cool With That” featuring Nykia Viiri.

Hopefully, his latest projects can get him back on track.