Women by Kandiss Edwards CDC Awards $1.4M To HIV Research Prevention For Black Women Cisgender Black women are disproportionately affected by HIV.







The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded a $1.4 million grant to a University of Albany professor, Melonie Walcott, to research HIV prevention for Black women, the university’s website announced.

Professor Walcott’s study will focus on cisgender women in New York State and will span four years. The project, titled “PrEP-WISE” (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis for Women in Charge of Sexual Decision-Making and Engagements), will explore the use of the HIV prevention drug PrEP.

“Black women face unique vulnerabilities to HIV, including systemic inequities and socioeconomic challenges, yet they are often overlooked in HIV prevention efforts,” Walcott said. “This study seeks to address those gaps through culturally relevant and community-centered interventions.”

Walcott is assembling a diverse team of prevention experts, faith-based organizations, and community collaborators to help with the research.

The initial phase will involve interviews with 25 women and 10 healthcare providers to examine access to PrEP, barriers to its use, and potential solutions.

Walcott believes the inclusion of multiple demographics will foster more authentic community engagement.

“By involving a variety of stakeholders, our study aims to identify and understand the nuanced challenges that Black women face, including systemic barriers within healthcare systems,” Walcott said.

In addition to working with medical professionals, Walcott plans to conduct community outreach to share life-saving information.

“In addition to reaching out to medical providers, I’m also actively visiting community spaces such as salons, churches, and corner stores to share information about the project,” Walcott said.

Once the first phase of the study is completed, Walcott will begin peer-led intervention sessions. These sessions will focus on addressing systemic inequalities and educating Black women about sustainable well-being practices.

Proposed topics for the upcoming sessions include:

Assessing HIV vulnerability : Helping participants evaluate their personal risk, considering environmental and social factors, as well as the risk level of their partner(s).

: Helping participants evaluate their personal risk, considering environmental and social factors, as well as the risk level of their partner(s). Gender norms and power dynamics : Building skills to communicate effectively with health providers and sexual partners about HIV prevention.

: Building skills to communicate effectively with health providers and sexual partners about HIV prevention. PrEP basics : Combating stigma, understanding the medication, and reducing barriers to its use.

: Combating stigma, understanding the medication, and reducing barriers to its use. Financial literacy: Providing tools to enhance financial stability and overall health security.

Walcott’s study is sorely needed as Black people make up “37% of new HIV infections, even though they make up 12% of the population,” according to the CDC.

RELATED CONTENT: HealthyMD Partners With Pastor Jamal Bryant For Free HIV Screenings At Atlanta’s NewBirth Baptist Church On World AIDS Day