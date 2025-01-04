Ceelo Green Under Fire For Wearing Confederate Flag Hoodie In Instagram Post

Fans of rapper Ceelo Green are expressing their disappointment with the “I’ll Be Around” songwriter. In a Jan. 2 post on Instagram, Green posted a photo of himself donning a Confederate flag hoodie.

He captioned the controversial picture with the hashtags “soul” and “rebel.”

As a response to Green’s post, dozens of his fans took to the comment section to give their opinions on his choice of clothing.

The post has since received over 2,000 likes, but commenters were offended by Green’s photo and they let the “Crazy” artist know exactly what they thought about his insensitive outfit choice.

One commenter wrote, “Love you lo, but you bout to get unfollowed.”

Another fan added, “You could’ve kept this one to yourself, unc.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEVMVl6u_Bp/?igsh=OHV3ZmE1Z2Izczg1

The Confederate flag has a long and violent history associated with racism and white supremacy and often stood as an indication of deep South support in the Civil War era.

Another commenter expressed that Green should leave controversial pics to other artists like Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

They commented, “Leave this kinda work to Kanye. [You too] cool for this one bro.”

However, others believe that there may be a common connecting thread between Green’s latest post and the pics that came before it. The former Goodie Mob member posted two others the same day, one where he was draped in the African American flag and another one where he wore an American flag sweater.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DETjY37Nm_6/?igsh=MTE5Y2w2eHFudHRvZw==

An online user pointed out, “What’s the issue? His last few posts have been flags! We’re so quick to judge! Process it for a minute & keep watching! The Dungeon has always been ahead of its time!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DERIeALtJQP/?igsh=Yjd4eDY4MG52d3Ji

Ceelo Green addressed a few of the comments directly underneath his post. In one where a fan asked him what’s changed between 1998 and now, he responded, “Nothing has changed, unfortunately, and that’s the point.”