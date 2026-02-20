Celebrate 100 Years Of Black History Month With These Events: Week 3

Black History Month is a nationwide movement to both celebrate and learn about the Black culture and achievements of African Americans and Black people across the diaspora.

To continue the month-long immersion into Black history and the evolution of Black culture, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s four-week series on things to do to celebrate 100 years of Black history and culture across America.

Week three of Black History Month typically shifts from the initial excitement and momentum to a more profound and exploratory phase. Events during this period blend historical narratives, cultural celebrations, and community knowledge sharing, enabling participants to transcend mere remembrance and delve into understanding the enduring legacies and ongoing contributions of Black communities.

“We Shall Overcome: African American Stories from Civil War to Civil Rights” tour – Atlanta, Georgia

The Oakland Cemetery examines the experiences of everyday and exceptional African Americans who were buried at Oakland Cemetery between the time of emancipation and the Civil Rights Movement. Through the historical progression of the song “We Shall Overcome,” the tour highlights resistance and resilience through different generations of Black Atlantans during Black History Month.

Swing Dance & The Minty Fresh Circus Performance – Fairfield, Connecticut

The performance ensemble Minty Fresh Circus will present a captivating circus and dance show on Feb. 22, at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. The show will feature African Diaspora movement traditions, including Lindy Hop and hip-hop, and will honor Black music along its movement culture.

Black History Film Festival – Washington, D.C.

The Black History Film Festival (BHFF) takes place every year in Washington, D.C. The festival includes educational panels such as “So You Wanna Film in DC” which helps local creatives understand filmmaking careers while providing them access to cinematic works that examine freedom movements and historical figures alongside contemporary cultural identity.

The event receives support from multiple local arts organizations, as well as the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office and the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. From more than 170 submissions, the festival selects 15 films to present a diverse collection of short, feature, and documentary films, along with panel discussions, cultural performances, and musical presentations. The festival goes down at the Lincoln Theatre, a historic venue on “Black Broadway” that has served as a central hub for African American cultural activities for the past 100 years. Check it out on Feb. 20, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

126th Anniversary of Lift Every Voice and Sing: Heritage Tour – Jacksonville, Florida

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) and Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting a heritage tour in Jacksonville, Florida to commemorate the 126th anniversary of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black National Anthem.

The guided storytelling tour through Nassau, Duval, and St. Johns counties will combine historical interpretation with community reflection to explore African American history in the region. The tour will educate attendees about the historical significance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while exploring Black heritage in Northeast Florida. The tour begins at Gateway Town Center at 500 Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville on Feb. 21, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, and will act as the main Black History Month event for Week 3.

The tour aims to connect the song’s powerful cultural meaning to specific local Black historical sites.

Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra + Documentary “Our Blues Make Us Gold” – Washington, D.C.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. will host the Smithsonian Black History Month Performance Series, which features free and affordable educational programs and performances. The programs feature a documentary screening called “Our Blues Make Us Gold” along with heritage celebrations that recognize Black musical heritage and cultural traditions. The event takes place Feb. 21, along with additional performances during that weekend.

Harlem Fine Arts Show – New York, New York

The Harlem Fine Arts Show takes place every year in New York City’s Harlem district to exhibit modern and traditional Black artworks from artists nationwide. The exhibition and marketplace, organized by Harlem Fine Arts Show and Black visual artists, create economic exposure and collector access for Black artists. The exhibition takes place Feb. 20-22 to coincide with Black History Month and demonstrates New York City’s position as a worldwide Black cultural capital. The event offers general admission tickets while VIP preview options provide an exclusive experience for interested attendees.

Soul City Blues Festival Memphis

The Soul City Blues Festival takes place in Memphis, Tennessee, during mid-to-late February to honor the city’s contributions to Blues and Soul musical traditions. The festival presents Memphis-based music promoters alongside blues performers who demonstrate the city’s musical heritage and its impact on Black American cultural production, which started at Beale Street and reached global audiences. The city’s musical legacy is celebrated through this ticketed concert.

Black Joy Parade Oakland

The Black Joy Parade organizes an event with Bay Area community leaders, which takes place in Downtown Oakland, California, on Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. The festival and parade honor Black excellence together with creative achievements and entrepreneurial success. The event includes a free public parade, a marketplace, and multiple performances. The city of Oakland serves as a major center for Black activism both politically and culturally, so this event uses joy to reshape historical narratives.

Edna Lewis Sunday Supper Bread & Butterfly Atlanta, Georgia

Bread & Butterfly restaurant in Inman Park, Atlanta, hosts Edna Lewis Sunday Supper to celebrate the legacy of Southern cook Edna Lewis. The multi-course, family-style dinner includes collaborative dishes, welcome cocktails, and a parting gift. Restaurant owner Demetrius Brown is a member of the chef collective Stolen Goods, which includes founder Max Hines, Justin Dixon and Cleophus Hethington, and several other Atlanta talents who specialize in blending Afro-Caribbean and Southern foodways. The dinner takes place on Sunday, Feb. 22.

RELATED CONTENT: Sesame Street Shows Off Natural Haircare Routines For Black History Month