Sesame Street Shows Off Natural Haircare Routines For Black History Month

Sesame Street is showing kids how to protect their natural hair this Black History Month.

The children’s program opted to show the history of Black hair in a new clip, detailing the diverse textures as a showcase of identity and pride. Child artist Savannah McConneaughey joined their song and dance as she put her curls and braids on display.

The Abbott Elementary actress and the puppets began singing about the morning haircare routine known all too well by the Black community.

“Kinky, wavy, curly, straight, I love what I got,” sang the Sesame Street crew.

From a bonnet to reduce hair friction to the next stop of her “morning mission,” using a shower cap to keep it dry, the video gave an authentic recap of all the love and care put into natural Black girls’ hair. The video even featured McConneaughey using her own barrette set to adorn her braided hairstyle.

The video was made in partnership with Dove in honor of Black History Month. Upon releasing the video, Sesame Street explained the importance of highlighting Black hair during this celebratory occasion.

Hair is an important part of who we are. It helps us express ourselves, and can tell important stories about a person's culture and heritage. This #BlackHistoryMonth, join us as we explore the history behind several iconic hairstyles!



“Hair is an important part of who we are. It helps us express ourselves and can tell important stories about a person’s culture and heritage. This #BlackHistoryMonth, join us as we explore the history behind several iconic hairstyles,” the program shared, via it’s X account.

They then detailed the background of several popular hairstyles, including Zulu (Bantu) knots, cornrows, and box braids. Each hairstyle also comes with its own historic relevance, ensuring kids understand the importance of Black culture, even beyond fashion.

Especially as Black people continue to suffer from hair discrimination, uplifting natural hair remains critical for further legislation to protect against such prejudices. As Black History Month honors the culture, heritage, and achievements of Black people across the diaspora, this latest initiative adds another avenue of celebration.

