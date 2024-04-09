Money by Kandiss Edwards Use Financial Literacy Month To Get Those Finances In Order April 1 marked the first day of Financial Literacy Month. During this month, we'll be sharing tips on how to improve your financial literacy and how to pass along your knowledge to others.









Originally Published Apr. 2, 2014.

Here are a few things you can do in honor of this month:

Enroll in a webinar

There are plenty of free financial literacy tools you can take advantage of. For example, Money Management International has a web series on personal financial management. Topics include goal setting, credit reporting, managing credit, debt repayment, and budgeting.

Sign up for a money camp

If you have children or know children who could benefit from a financial literacy course, look into enrolling them in a money camp. One such camp is Camp Millionaire, which has money camps both nationally (such as Atlanta, California, and Virginia) and internationally (such as Australia, Brazil, and Canada). For more information on money camps, read Take Your Kids to Money School!

Pick up a book

There are many personal finance books that will assist you with building your financial literacy. For a beginner’s guide to money, try checking out Personal Finance for Dummies by Eric Tyson (Wiley Publishing Inc.; $21.99) and The Random Walk Guide to Investing: Ten Rules for Financial Success by Burton G. Malkiel (W. W. Norton & Co. Inc.; $15.95).

