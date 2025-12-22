Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Communities Across America Gather To Celebrate Kwanzaa From Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Pasadena, California, Kwanzaa observers from anywhere can take part in a celebration.







Kwanzaa celebrations have begun, with the seven-day cultural holiday highlighting the empowerment and unity of the Black community.

Since its inception, Kwanzaa, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2026, has risen in popularity for its themes of collective work, creativity, purpose, and faith, among others. As each day represents a new theme, multiple events and programs take place across the United States for those who celebrate.

The events signal the ongoing impact and influence of Kwanzaa as a non-religious holiday focused on the heritage and history of the Black diaspora. Now, it has become an integral part of the winter holiday season, with new ways to celebrate among the community and supporters of this cherished tradition.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has rounded up a list of Kwanzaa events across the country for those in all regions to enjoy and engage in the celebration of purpose.

According to Pasadena Now, the 37th annual Kwanzaa celebration will bring out the Southern California community for a free event. Facilitated by the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Pasadena Public Library, the Dec. 27 gathering will feature live music, storytelling, and youth presentations. Through this year’s national theme of “Practicing the Seven Principles in Dimly-Lit Times: Lifting Up the Light, Hurrying the Dawn,” the event will also present children with zawadi, or gifts, as well as a traditional Kwanzaa feast and libation ceremony.

As reported by the Pittsfield Edge, community members in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, will remember the purpose and mission of Kwanzaa with their own celebrations, highlighted by the local NAACP chapter and additional nonprofits. Also emphasizing this year’s theme, speakers and programming will mark the occasion with step dancing, panels, and more cultural activities.

The Metro Atlanta suburb of Riverdale, Georgia, will also feature its own festivities. In celebration of Ujima, symbolizing collective work and responsibility, the Dec. 20 event included the lighting of the Kinara, the seven-branch candleholder used for Kwanzaa. Co-facilitated by the East Point Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., guests viewed performances by the Metro Atlanta African Dancers & Drummers while eating local “fruits of the harvest.”

In Austin, Texas, observers of the Kwanzaa tradition can celebrate in the New Year with a Jan. 3 event for Imani, symbolizing faith. Taking place at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, the event will also explore how this faith in community and its resilience can overcome any societal struggle.

For those living in Virginia Beach, the Coast Virginia Unitarian Universalist Church Racial Justice Task Force will host two events for the Kwanzaa Celebration. On Dec. 28, the task force will host a marketplace for visitors to support Black-owned businesses. According to the Virginia Pilot, an Emancipation Jubilee will even take place on New Year’s Day.

Lastly, Charlotte has an abundance of activities to delight all for Kwanzaa this year. Starting Dec. 26, Kwanzaa Charlotte in North Carolina will host daily and free programs befitting each day’s theme, ranging from artistic to educational and cultural expression. Each night will also host an African Marketplace for visitors to support local businesses in the region, as detailed by the Charlotte Post.

With Kwanzaa days away, long-time and first-time observers can find local events throughout the nation to further explore and engage in this holiday for the Black diaspora.

