Arizona Sen. T.J. Shope Thinks Kwanzaa Isn’t A Real Holiday, Gets Roasted

According to Arizona state Sen. T.J Shope, Kwanzaa is a “fake, anti-American, anti-Christian holiday.” Sen. Shope, a Republican, apparently took issue with the holiday after he encountered a display set up at the Capitol building by Arizona’s Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

As the Phoenix New Times reported, Shope’s comments, which he posted on X along with a picture of the display as a quote response to an article by far-right wing outlet The Federalist, are completely unsupported by the facts about Kwanzaa.

The post read, “Yes…a fake anti-American, anti-Christian “holiday” celebrated by our Governor in AZ…”

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, in 1966, Kwanzaa was created by the current chair of the Africana Studies Department at California State University, Maulana Ron Karenga, an author and activist.

In contrast to the outlandish claims of Sen. Shope and The Federalist, Kwanzaa is about reaffirming and restoring African heritage and culture, and is one of the few holidays in America that centers Black Americans.

Celebrated between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, Kwanzaa draws on principles which can be found across the continent of Africa, those principles are: Umoja, (unity) Kujichagulia, (self-determination) Ujima, (cooperative economics) Nia, (purpose) Kuumba, (creativity) and Imani (faith).

As Patience Titcombe, a Nigerian immigrant and the proprietor of Lasgidi Cafe, a Nigerian food truck in Phoenix, told The Arizona Republic, Kwanzaa is rooted in African traditions.

“Kwanzaa is rooted in African tradition, and to be able to bring a taste of home through my food… it just makes my heart warm. Kwanzaa is the one holiday that really represents our culture,” Titcombe told the outlet. “We celebrate Christmas … but there’s really nothing cut out for Black and African American people.”

According to Darlene Little, who owns the Afri-Soul Education Center, the display was set up at the Capitol through a Black-owned business associated with the center, and is an optional commemoration of the holiday.

“It’s just informative for people who want to hear it,” Little said. “Nobody makes you go. Nobody makes you listen.” Little also said that Black people don’t necessarily need white people to understand or agree with traditions of the Black community.

Others, like Patience Ogunbanjo, who also represents Lasgidi Cafe, told the Phoenix New Times that the senator’s tweet was “a bit prejudiced” and “could be defined as racist,” before continuing.

“It (Shope’s comments) reflects the misunderstanding of the profound culture and the cultural significance of Kwanzaa for a lot of African Americans, not only in Phoenix, not only in Arizona, but across the United States,” Ogunbanjo said.

