News by Mary Spiller How To Celebrate MLK Day In The DMV Area Around The Inauguration This Weekend Monday's MLK Day is sharing the spotlight with Donald Trump's Inauguration events.







In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20, DMV area residents in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have a full weekend of activities and services to get involved in this weekend.

Despite the craze around Donald Trump’s Inauguration, which is taking place on MLK Day, residents can still find parades and celebrations to honor the civil rights icon for the weekend, according to ABC News

On Jan. 18, the 2025 MLK Holiday 20th Annual Peace Walk and Parade will be taking place in D.C. Celebrating King’s legacy with the theme “Commit to the Noble Struggle for Equal Rights,” the historic event will continue to honor MLK’s dream on one of the very first streets named after him. The parade will conclude with a day of activities, including performances, a student essay competition to center on young leaders in the area, a health and wellness fair, and free groceries, and merchandise for sale for residents.

Also notably, the MLK Day of Service will take place on the same day. According to the Day of Service website, the day’s events will center around empowering individuals to strengthen their community ties and solve social problems. Serve DC is partnering with the DC National Pan Hellenic Council, the Federal City Alumnae Association of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Gamma Lambda Chapter, D.C Black United Front, and Commissioner Salim Adofo to put together a slew of community service opportunities to serve the D.C.

For people who want to take a more artistic approach to MLK Day, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Georgetown University are presenting a Let Freedom Ring concert celebration.

The music show will be hosted by Taye Diggs and feature Christopher Jackson and Esperanza Spalding.

The Let Freedom Ring Celebration is free but ticketed, and will act as a musical tribute to MLK on his day of remembrance.

Alongside these events, there are many others to get involved in over the weekend in Washington, .C., Virginia, and Maryland areas.

