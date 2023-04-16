Celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen Legacy – #SoaringToGreaterHeights

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of The East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated (ECCTAI), the oldest and largest chapter of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. ECCTAI is dedicated to fostering recognition of and preserving the history of the original airmen, black achievements in aviation, and to inspiring and motivating young men and women toward endeavors in aviation, aerospace, and STEM careers and fostering workforce development in underserved and underestimated communities.

Our 50th Anniversary Celebration commenced with the 2023 Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day recognized on the fourth Thursday of March with the official wreath laying at the United States Air Force Memorial. Our Wreath Laying Ceremony honored our “Lonely Eagles” and our surviving Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen on Thursday, March 23rd. On March 29th, we hosted a fireside chat and reception with our living legends at Boeing Company, in Arlington Virginia.

This year not only marks a significant anniversary, we are also on the cusp of the first ever Presidential Proclamation to be signed by President Biden in recognition of our Commemoration Day. Our efforts have been led by Congresswomen Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.) and our consultant, Ms. Vanessa Butler. Congresswoman Holmes Norton also presented Resolution 249 on the floor of the House of Representatives designating March 23, 2023, “Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.” This resolution recognizes and celebrates the Tuskegee Airmen for their heroism, valor and exemplary service to our nation.

ECCTAI invites you to help PRESERVE the legacy of the Airmen through support of our educational assistance scholarships focused on STEM and hands-on training in the aviation field through our Youth In Aviation Program. With your donation, you will be ensuring that we achieve our national goal of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., “to motivate, inspire and stimulate young people’s minds to aspire to, seek and achieve successful careers in the fields of aviation and aerospace.”

Silent Auction – will run through Emancipation Day and end on Tuesday, April 18th; includes Airline flight experience, Airmen collectibles and autographed sports memorabilia Visit: https://one.bidpal.net/tacd2023

Donate Now – www.ecctai.org/donate. Choose the option for Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day

About the Tuskegee Airmen and ECCTAI

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American fighter pilots and support crews to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was recognized as one of the best Fighter Groups of World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen valiantly and expertly fought for a ‘Double Victory’. First, overseas against fascist enemy forces; and second, at home against racism, bigotry and segregation. A little-known fact, the Tuskegee Airmen were the winners of the first ‘Top Gun’ Competition – Mission Accomplished!

