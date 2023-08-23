Celebrity Black Dentist, Dr. Catrise Austin, Unveils VIP Smiles Dentistry Relaunch in New York City

Celebrated dentist Dr. Catrise Austin announces the exciting relaunch of VIP Smiles Dentistry Practice, centrally located in Midtown New York City. Amidst the vibrant celebration of Black Business Month and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, Dr. Austin returns to mark 25 years of dentistry excellence.

Having been entrenched in the Hip Hop movement since the age of 12, Dr. Austin’s journey intertwines the worlds of dentistry and Hip Hop in captivating ways. A fan letter to Run DMC during her youth set her on a path that led her to Russell Simmons, sparking a connection that forever linked her to the pulse of Hip Hop. Dr. Austin’s passion for dentistry stems from her personal triumph over smile insecurities, a story that reverberates with the resilience and self-expression emblematic of Hip Hop culture. Her mission crystallized at 15 when she transformed her own smile with braces, igniting her fervor for empowering others through confident smiles.

Embracing this new chapter, VIP Smiles Dental Practice will offer a range of services to cater to diverse needs. Dr. Austin’s specialized offerings include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and Smile Direct Club. Her accomplished team of dental experts will provide comprehensive services, encompassing dental check-ups, teeth cleanings, fillings, and general dentistry services. The office is set to operate six days a week, ensuring accessibility for busy New Yorkers City and patients who travel from across the United States for her services.

As VIP Smiles reopens its doors, all are invited to experience the transformative power of confident smiles, backed by decades of expertise. Join her in commemorating her remarkable journey and the harmonious fusion of Hip Hop culture with the realm of dentistry.

For additional information on VIP Smiles and Dr. Austin’s services, kindly visit VIPSmiles.com or hequeenofsmilesnyc@gmail.com.

This story first appeared on blacknews.com