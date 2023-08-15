Celebrity Chef Opens 2 Restaurants After Surviving Homelessness

This chef-turned-restaurant owner knows if you don’t succeed at first, try again.

Atlanta-based chef Bryant Williams, also known as Chef Baul, overcame hurdles to open his first restaurant. However, according to Forbes, he didn’t let a failed business deal or homelessness deter him.

Williams owns two restaurants, Binky’s Eatery and Betty Sue’s. According to Forbes, Chef Baul’s businesses have earned him millions.

“I would describe Binky’s Eatery as a luxury, soul food takeout restaurant. It’s perfect for the everyday person, traveling on the go, looking for delicious soul food,” Williams told Forbes. “You will get that quick, great hospitality and service at Binky’s. You can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home, freshly made.” The eatery is located in downtown Atlanta.

What Now Atlanta reported Chef Baul’s second restaurant, Betty Sue’s, was named after his grandmother.

“Betty Sue’s will make you feel like you’re eating at your grandmother’s house for breakfast. You know it’s going to be that nice breakfast spot that you can come into and enjoy a good breakfast meal with some good prices,” he told Forbes.

Chef Baul has more than a decade of experience in the culinary industry. The journey was not without trials. The business owner was homeless at one point. He took another loss when he agreed to a bad business deal in 2019 that was supposed to help him open his first restaurant. Baul praises his wife, Daniella “Ivy” Emillien, for guiding him through the bad deal. Emillien helps Black business owners with financial literacy through The Ivy League Academy.

Chef Baul started cooking at 8 years old and began a catering business in 2013, What Now Atlanta reported. He picked up clients from the music industry, including Cardi B, Offset, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, and Gucci Mane. He became the personal chef for the Migos after word got out about his Southern, Caribbean, and Asian food.