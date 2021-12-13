Howard U Grad, Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist Partners With SmileDirectClub To Provide Affordable Teeth Straightening to Underserved Communities

Committed to innovative healthcare, award-winning dentist Dr. Amira Ogunleye will partner with SmileDirectClub—one of the fastest-growing health technology companies globally and the first MedTech platform for teeth straightening.

SmileDirectClub is a telehealth platform for orthodontia and has straightened smiles for more than 1.5 million customers worldwide.

Given her humble beginnings as an Egyptian immigrant to the U.S., Dr. Ogunleye says she has never forgotten where she comes from. She is a passionate advocate for equity-building in the dental industry, a commitment that extends beyond her profession. As the latest to sign on with SmileDirectClubs Network, Dr. Ogunleye’s partnership with the next-generation oral care company aims to help underrepresented dental practitioners and underserved communities of color.

“We know minority communities are disproportionately impacted by these barriers, and by teaming up with Dr. Amira we can shed light on these inequities and find solutions to address the fundamental issues, while also providing affordable teeth straightening solutions to her patients,” John Sheldon, chief marketing officer of SmileDirectClub stated in a press release.

Dr. Ogunleye looks forward to joining its efforts in revolutionizing the oral care industry.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SmileDirectClub as we share a deeply rooted value and purpose-driven passion for increasing access to quality dental care, in addition to a desire to create more diversity in the dental industry,” Dr. Amira Ogunleye said.

As a graduate of Howard University’s College of Dentistry, Dr. Ogunleye has dedicated nearly 20 years of professional excellence in the dental industry. She combines her medical background with an artistic eye to deliver what she considers to be high-quality personal care to all her patients. She has a reputation as a premier celebrity dentist with a celebrity clientele that includes LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and singer Michelle Williams (formerly of girl group Destiny’s Child).

Alongside her mission to create a more equitable oral care industry, Dr. Ogunleye will continue her efforts in lifting spirits and smiles as the owner of Beautiful Smiles in South Florida.