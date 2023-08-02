Flo Rida Purchases Miami Gardens Retail Plaza For $10M

Flo Rida has made a purchase to expand his business portfolio in his childhood neighborhood.

According to AllHipHop, Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, has bought a retail plaza in Miami Gardens for $10 million. The recording artist and his business manager, Lee “Freezy” Prince, made the purchase.

The property, the Cloverleaf Plaza, is located across the street from Miami Gardens Square Shopping Mall. It is reportedly one of the most high-trafficked areas on Miami Gardens Drive and US 441.

So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for the “Low” rapper.

Flo Rida was recently awarded $82.6 million in a lawsuit he filed against the producers of Celsius Energy Drinks. He accused the energy drink maker of violating the conditions of a contract the parties signed in 2014.

The rapper and his production company, Strong Arm Productions, sued the Boca Raton, Forida-based company, alleging they hid money from him and did not honor the initial endorsement he signed. The lawsuit was filed in Broward County court in May 2021.

After winning the lawsuit, the Florida rapper announced that he was launching a rival energy drink called JettSet1. He expects the new product to be in stores in early 2024. The lightly carbonated energy drink will have all-natural ingredients. Flo Rida partnered with George Tabi, M.D., and Erik Hicks to start JettSet1 Enterprises. The trio said the new venture will have “vast interests and partnerships across various industries spanning from biotech, health & wellness, and beverage to real estate development, film, and television, just to name a few.”

He did state that he would give back to the community when the courts decided in his favor. “I’m all about giving, you know, giving is required, so I look forward to taking care of the neighborhood,” he said.

Purchasing the Cloverleaf Plaza is a great start!