Flo Rida Launches Energy Drink to Compete Against Company He Sued—and Won $82 Million From

Flo Rida was a paid sponsor with Celsius Energy Drinks until he sued the energy drink company for not honoring the terms of the contract he signed. Earlier this year, he was awarded $82.6 million in the lawsuit he filed against Celsius Holdings Inc, the producers of Celsius Energy Drinks.

Now he plans on becoming their competition.

According to Insider, the Florida rapper is launching a rival energy drink called JettSet1. The lightly carbonated energy drink will have all natural ingredients and it is expected to be in stores early next year.

The competition may be a fierce one as Flo Rida credits himself with the international success of Celsius Energy Drinks.

“Coming from the success of Celsius, when they had no name and the marketing was very little, I took that product and I took it worldwide,” Flo told Insider. “This is the thing that we wanna do with JettSet1.”

“I already know the field,” he added. “Celsius is great, but at the same time, we want to take something and make it even greater, even healthier.”

These comment came on the heels of the announcement made last week by the Low rapper.

For JettSet1 Enteprises, Flo Rida has partnered with George Tabi, M.D. and Erik Hicks. The trio said the new venture will have “vast interests and partnerships across various industries spanning from biotech, health & wellness, and beverage to real estate development, film, and television, just to name a few.”

As for the new energy drink company, Flo Rida teold Insider, “Everyone knows me as a guy who works out. You look at my music videos like ‘Good Feeling’ and they are a reflection of me and my healthy lifestyle. That’s what we want JettSet1 to be.

“To see me go to trial and be very disruptive in that field, it’s just really organic to my lifestyle. I mean, who would you believe in? Someone who lives the lifestyle but doesn’t know anything about business? Or vice versa? I know the business and I live the lifestyle.”