Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28 Million

Lil Wayne sold his Miami mansion for $28 million just five months after putting the home on the market.

The YMCMB frontman initially listed the half-acre property last September for $29.5 million, TMZ reported. After lowering the price by one million, Weezy was able to sell the home on February 3.

Wayne had the Biscayne Bay home custom-built in 2017 for $16.8 million. The “A Milli” rapper took his time perfecting the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom castle, with lavish amenities including an open-air cabana, outdoor kitchen, and a reflecting pool.

The mansion sits on 110 feet of private waterfront on Miami’s Allison Island, Forbes reported. The area is known to attract entrepreneurs, businesspeople, athletes, and celebrities looking for privacy in the exclusive area.

Wayne’s home sits on a 35-acre island that connects to Biscayne Bay’s mainland via West 63rd Street. The home has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout to capture the perfect amount of sunlight.

Other amenities include 22-foot ceilings in the two living rooms, lavish lounge areas, a kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry, and a chef’s kitchen with separate staff quarters. The largest room in the house is the primary suite, which comes with dual primary bathrooms, a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a private terrace that overlooks Biscayne Bay.

There’s also a junior suite with its own outdoor space, as well as a movie theater, wine room, three-car garage, and an elevator, People reported. Lil Wayne sold the home to relocate to an area of Los Angeles where he has Kylie Jenner as a neighbor.

Wayne has been raking in blessings as of late. His latest financial come-up comes after he was honored at the second Black Music Collective Ceremony with the inaugural Global Impact Award. The Young Money founder received the honor along with Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, and Epic Records Chairman-CEO Sylvia Rhone.

Wayne thanked his family, Cash Money label, his children, and their mothers while accepting his award, as noted by Variety.