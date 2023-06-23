Nick Young & Victor Cruz’s Partnership Is Every Golf Lovers Dream

Tequila Avión has connected with former professional basketball player Nick Young and former football wide receiver Victor Cruz. On June 14, 2023, Tequila Aviion partnered with the former players to release two Caddie’s Caddy Kits paired with golf course essentials and signature cocktails by the tequila brand. Golf enthusiasts have inspired both kits, and it features the ultra-premium Avión Range – Reserva 44 Extra Añejo and Reserva Cristalino.

Former NBA shooting guard Young, AKA “Swaggy P,” who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, said in a written statement, “I may be a bucket on the court, but I’ve been working on my swing too. I’m excited to hit the course with my man Victor Cruz and sip on some of this Avión. While I do like to enjoy drinking Tequila Avión Reserva 44 straight on the rocks, I also wanted to create my own spin on the margarita that is Swaggy P approved.”

The Caddie’s Caddy kit includes one 750ml bottle from Tequila Avión’s Reserva Range. Both Young and Cruz inspired the cocktail and items in the kit. It has a crystal decanter and golf accessories, including a bespoke leather nickel bag with a ball marker, bar towel, and autographed collectible golf balls by the two former players.

“Nick may be swaggy, but I’m already salsa dancing to the finish line,” said Cruz, who played for the New York Giants, in a press release. “Touchdowns may be what I’m known for, but every win needs a celebration, and I prefer the quality and taste of Cristalino to toast all the elevated moments in life.”

The Nick Young “Swaggy Marg” Cocktail Kit: The elder by one year, Nick Young, prefers an aged extra Añejo tequila, choosing Avión Reserva 44 for its complex and rich flavor experience. Young is toasting at the 19th hole with “The Swaggy Marg,” – a refreshing summer cocktail with watermelon, lime, and honey.

The Victor Cruz “Spicy Cruzarita” Cocktail Kit: The smooth moves of Cruz’s salsa dancing are a perfect match for the silky smoothness of Avión Reserva Cristalino. Renowned for its clarity thanks to a doubled-charcoal filtration process, the refined liquid is a unique blend of the finest 12-month-old añejo tequila and a touch of 3-year-old extra añejo. The “Spicy Cruzarita” adds fuego to the competition with homemade summer pepper syrup and lime.

The kits are available for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $230 each while supplies last.