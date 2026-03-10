Chad Hugo Adds New Claims To Lawsuit Against Former Producing Partner, Pharrell Williams

The financial dispute between music producers Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, formerly known as the songwriting/production duo The Neptunes, has taken another turn, with Hugo filing an amendment to the lawsuit against his former business partner.

According to Forbes, after initially filing a lawsuit claiming that the “Happy” singer owes him $1 million for nonpayment for songs he produced, Hugo has now stated that some of the songs Pharrell produced in recent years (eight songs released in 2022) were not credited to him.

Several of those songs include Rosalía’s “Motomami” and “La Combi Versace” from her 2022 album, Motomami, and Latto’s “Real One.”

Yet, the media outlet points out that the court may have an issue with that amendment. Hugo may not be able to make a claim because the three-year statute of limitations under the U.S. Copyright Act would nullify the accusation, as the songs were released in 2022 and Hugo filed the legal paperwork in January 2026.

The case, depending on the ruling of U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte, may have to be moved from federal to state court. After Hugo’s team filed the suit, Birotte issued an order requiring Hugo’s attorneys to show why this is a federal matter. Hugo’s initial claims, which were breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty, belong in state court. A copyright infringement would fit federal status, which is what the amended charges are.

In the suit, Hugo states that he was “principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer responsible for programming, instrumentation, and overall sound design, while Defendant Williams more frequently appeared as the public-facing member of the duo.”

“Williams engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to plaintiff,” Hugo’s attorney, Brent J. Lehman, said. “Such willful, fraudulent, and malicious conduct warrants the imposition of punitive damages.”

The initial matter was related to the duo’s group with another member, Shay Haley, N.E.R.D. (No-one Ever Really Dies).

