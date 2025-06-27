The Neptunes’ Iconic Label, Star Trak, Makes A Return

Star Trak, the label co-founded by Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Rob Walker, has been revived through a partnership with Create Music Group.

The label, once home to artists like Kelis, Clipse, Robin Thicke, Snoop Dogg, Teyana Taylor, and N.E.R.D. (which featured Hugo and Williams), was launched in 2001 and and ended in 2015.

We are excited to announce our new joint venture with Star Trak Entertainment 🔥 Welcome to the Create Fam! https://t.co/zzu8ohlAlg pic.twitter.com/3i2hAM4Xy2

— Create Music Group (@createmusic) June 18, 2025

“This isn’t just about bringing Star Trak back,” said Walker in a written statement. “It’s about building a new chapter rooted in where we’ve been and built for where we’re headed. The energy and vision that helped shape a generation is entering a new era. With Create as our partner, we’re giving artists the space to move differently, think bigger, and tap into an ecosystem of brands and collaborators that Star Trak has cultivated over the years.”

Create Music Group will provide worldwide distribution, technology, and marketing services to the label. The label previously had distribution deals with Arista Records and Virgin Records before joining Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

“We are honored to partner with Rob as he kicks off the next chapter of Star Trak,” said Kyle Bartelman, director of global corporate development and M&A at Create Music Group. “Rob’s creative vision and industry experience will uniquely position our artists for success with their music and beyond. We’re excited to have Star Trak join the CMG family, and we can’t wait to support Rob and the next wave of Star Trak talent.”

There was no mention of Pharrell or Hugo being involved this time around, but Walker did tell Variety that it was the “Happy” producer’s idea to bring Star Trak back. He also stated that there may be some reissues in the future, as well as a chance to showcase some unreleased material.

“Since it was [Pharrell’s] idea for me to rebirth this thing and put it out there, it’s wide open for us to figure out some special, cool concepts or ideas that we could bring some of that old stuff back that people love,” Walker told the media outlet. “Like the prequel mixtape he did for his Clones album, that was never fully released. There’s opportunities for stuff like that that could be cool for us to release and put out.”

RELATED CONTENT: Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Heads to Pharrell Williams’ Auction House