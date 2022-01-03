Chad Johnson And Netflix's Star Sharelle Rosado Welcome Baby Girl

Chad Johnson and fiancé Sharelle Rosado, star of Netflix’s new show Selling Tampa, have officially become parents to a baby girl, the former NFL star revealed via Instagram.

Rosado discovered she was pregnant while filming the first season of her show, a spin-off of the wildly popular Selling Sunset series, which wrapped season three this year. The newborn, named Serenity “Hurricane” Paula Johnson, is baby number four for Rosado and number eight for OchoCinco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

Back in August, the 33-year-old luxury real estate broker shared her plans for her growing family with People in an exclusive announcement of the pregnancy.

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” Rosado said at the time. “I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

The timeline seems even quicker for fans of Selling Tampa, who were just introduced to Rosado and her all-minority, all-female brokerage firm Allure Reality on Dec. 15. According to Insider, the series became the number one trending TV show on Netflix within hours of its premiere.

BuzzFeed praised the latest installment in what it calls Netflix’s “burgeoning Selling franchise,” celebrating the way Selling Tampa gave all of its main cast of agents equal screen time by focusing on the drama of multiple storylines at once.

While Rosado refers to Johnson throughout the show, including discussions about opening a Miami office to be closer to her fiancé once the baby comes, the former VH1 reality star only makes two cameos on Selling Tampa‘s first ten episodes.

In addition to the announcement of his daughter’s arrival, Johnson shared a “conversation” with his family’s newest addition on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, he plays up baby Serenity’s cries by agreeing with her “complaints” over being “evicted.”