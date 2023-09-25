Chad Johnson Tapped As Ambassador For Cxmmunity Esports

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is getting into esports and gaming with Cxmmunity Media, a Black-owned media technology company. The former NFL receiver is an ambassador for the fourth season of its HBCU Esports League, which began earlier this month.

According to a PR Newswire release, Johnson will be the league ambassador for the HBCU Esports League, which brings together gamers from 15 HBCUs to go head-to-head in a series of tournaments for a chance at $170,000 in prize money toward scholarships.

“I’m excited to be working with the HBCU Esports League and help them grow to new heights in their fourth season,” Johnson said in a statement. “Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and I wanted to support Cxmmunity Media’s mission to diversify the gaming industry.”

Students participating in the HBCU Esports League represent Howard University, North Carolina A&T, Wilberforce University, Morehouse College, Florida Memorial University, Alabama A&M, Benedict College, Claflin University, Delaware State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Southern University, and Texas Southern University.

Season four of the HBCU Esports League will be streamed on Twitch’s gaming platform and lead up to the Discover Bowl on December 17, 2023.

More than 80% of Black teens identify as gamers. However, they are significantly underrepresented, making up less than 5% of the industry. Cxmmunity Media, launched in 2021, is working to change that by providing Black gamers with a platform to showcase their skills, gain exposure and access to resources, and monetize their talent. Cxmmunity has already donated more than $1.3 million toward scholarships for HBCU students through tournament prize pools, and has engaged more than 600 Black gamers and 40 HBCUs.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro wide receiver who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots, has been involved in the industry for years as both a gamer and a fan. He is a big fan of the FIFA soccer video game franchise and the sport itself.