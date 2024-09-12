Chad Richards Claimed He ‘Feared For His Life’ In Killing Of Gymnast Girlfriend

Chad T. Richards was arrested for the alleged killing of his girlfriend, 21-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast Kara Walsh, on Aug. 30. Recent reports have revealed that Richards stated he “feared for his life,” and that’s why he fired several shots at Welsh.

According to Law & Crime, Richards was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, disorderly conduct while armed, and endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon in the murder of Welsh. He appeared in a Walworth County courtroom and is currently in custody on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Police officials have stated the ex-wrestler claimed that he “feared for his life” when he fired multiple times at Walsh, who was discovered in a fetal position at her off-campus apartment. The 23-year-old Richards called the police, and when they arrived at the scene, he was in the hallway crying, according to a complaint. When officers entered the apartment, they found his girlfriend “lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Richards told police officers that he and Walsh were arguing, and he was so frustrated that he punched the door. As they continued to argue, she allegedly grabbed his gun from a nightstand, wrestled it away from her, and fired in self-defense.

“The defendant stated that he shot (the victim) with the handgun because he feared for his life,” according to the complaint.

He shot her several times while Walsh was in a fetal position.

A medical examiner stated Walsh was hit with eight gunshot wounds to the neck, torso, and other extremities. There were 11 spent casings on the floor of the apartment.

Richards is a former college wrestler who hails from Loves Park, Illinois. He appeared via video in a Walworth County courtroom on Sept. 6. According to court records, Richards is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.