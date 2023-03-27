Chaka Khan Celebrates 70 Years: Duets with Stevie Wonder, Parties with Hundreds of Guests

This is what a celebration for a legend looks like.

Ten-time GRAMMY-winning singer Chaka Khan sang a special duet with the legendary Stevie Wonder as she celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday at the Vortex recording studio in Hollywood.

According to TMZ, Khan’s party was packed with a couple of hundred guests who sang along with Wonder in his version of “Happy Birthday” before she joined him for a round of duets to her hit, “Tell Me Something Good” and a Motown classic, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

Canadian-American musician Joni Mitchell honored Khan at the celebration, followed by comedian Mike Epps and an entertaining performance of Tina Turner‘s hit “Proud Mary” from actress Tiffany Haddish.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Khan discussed her career and life lessons ahead of her milestone birthday.

“I’ve got five generations in any given audience,” the singer said, “Five generations of people, and I think that’s significant.”

She extended some advice to the generations behind her.

“I keep telling these kids, they want to know what should they do if they have a calling or a dream,” she said. “The thing is, if you have a calling or a dream, you’re either going to realize it or you’re going to crash and burn; kill yourself or kill somebody else or something, you know? You’re gonna have to do it, it has to be done. Or you have to pick something else. Because the calling is just the calling. It’s that simple. It’s bigger than you. So, you have to do it. And if you don’t, the post office is always hiring.”

Khan has been in the business for over 50 years. “I’ve done everything but kick myself in the back of the head,” she said. “The only thing left to do, I mean, really, I feel like I’ve done a great deal. I’m wondering, you know, what’s next?”