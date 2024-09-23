by Jeroslyn JoVonn Chance the Rapper Passes Out Free Food to High Schoolers After Receiving $100K Donation From Raising Cane’s Chance the Rapper gives back to high schoolers and receives a $100,000 donation toward his charity SocialWorks.







Chance the Rapper was in the giving mood recently as he stopped by Michele Clark Magnet High School in his hometown Chicago, Illinois, to treat students to lunch from a Raising Cane’s food truck.

The three-time Grammy award-winning rapper served as “Principal Chance the Rapper” on Sept. 12, greeting students and offering some of Raising Cane’s signature chicken finger meals to the excited bunch. The event was part of the $100,000 donation Chance received from the fast-food chain toward his youth empowerment charity SocialWorks.

Founded by Chance in 2016, SocialWorks supports thousands of young people each year by focusing on education, mental health, homelessness, and the performing and literary arts. The “No Problem” rapper’s latest humanitarian efforts coincide with the release of his new singles “Together” and “3,333,” which he believes is a “blessing” and testament to just moving in his purpose.

“I feel like when you do take those chances to live in your purpose and just be brave, good things come,” Chance the Rapper told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “So, the fact that this [donation] is coming right after is a huge blessing of SocialWorks.”

It was an early day for the music artist as he headed to Raising Cane’s near Chicago’s historic Wrigley Field at 9:30 in the morning to speak with the press about the new partnership. However, despite the early morning call, fans were still lined up outside the eatery for a chance to meet Chance.

“I think it also is a reminder of people supporting me,” Chance added. “Like when I got here, it’s like 40 people lined up outside. It’s early as hell. But people are coming in support. It’s not just the chicken fingers, but also me, you know what I mean?”

He continued, “I think it’s a reminder of the community that we’ve been building and what we’re building around. And so it’s a testament to me, but also to Raising Cane’s as a supporter of SocialWorks and a huge signal that SocialWorks is doing great things.”

SocialWorks is dedicated to empowering youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement while promoting leadership, accessibility, and positivity. The charity’s five initiatives—OpenMike, Warmest Winter, Kids of the Kingdom, the New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund, and My State of Mind—are designed to advocate for young people and support their success in all its forms.

With a goal to continue driving impact through innovation and collaboration, Raising Cane’s $100,000 donation will help Chance with his SocialWorks mission.