Chance The Rapper Blesses 100 Chicago Children With Bicycles

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper continues to give back, recently showcasing his philanthropy at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Chicago Ridge, where he handed out new bicycles and helmets to local children.

The recording artist, in association with the restaurant and his nonprofit organization, Social Works, gifted the kids with the bikes and a free meal. Social Works posted a video clip from the Dec. 15 event.

One hundred children left with smiles after receiving their holiday presents.

The Chicago rapper spoke with WBEZ about giving children bikes, reminiscing about his father teaching him to ride one.

“It’s a quintessential childhood gift, like everybody remembers their first bike,” Chance told the media outlet. “My dad taught me how to ride a bike, and it was a big deal. It was like going through driving school; he was very intent on getting me to understand it and not giving up.”

He also stated that this isn’t the first time the restaurant donated bikes to the organization. In fact, this year, they doubled the bikes they donated. Social Works received 200 bikes after being given 100 last year.

“They hit us up this year and increased it to 200, so we were able to give away so many bikes,” Chance said. “We actually just did a giveaway two days ago at a Green Line station and set up a small warming center.”

According to the Social Works website, Chance founded the nonprofit to empower youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. The organization turns 1o in 2026, and since its inception, it has contributed $12 million to the Chicagoland community, reaching over 50,000 students.

In September 2024, Chance connected with Raising Cane’s to bring a food truck to the Michele Clark Magnet High School after the restaurant donated $100,000 to Social Works.

“I feel like when you do take those chances to live in your purpose and just be brave, good things come.” Chance the Rapper told BLACK ENTERPRISE at the time. “So, the fact that this [donation] is coming right after is a huge blessing of SocialWorks.”

