Change of Heart: Mariah Carey Drops Custody Petition Against Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey seems to have had a change of heart in the in matter of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey reportedly filed a court petition seeking primary custody of the children when news of Cannon’s 12th child being on the way made its rounds. The 54-year-old Butterfly singer has reportedly withdrawn the petition, according to Radar Online, due to the children already being in her care the majority of the time. As laid out in their 2014 divorce settlement, Cannon and Carey have joint custody of “dem babies”.

Things have remained publicly amicable between the ex-couple who began dating in 2008 and wed in the same year; however, the activities of The Masked Singer in recent years have, reportedly, put a strain on things.

Since 2017, Cannon has fathered 10 children with five different women and shows no signs of stopping in the near future. As one would imagine, his time has not been evenly split between his fathering duties and Carey was said to be disappointed in how little he prioritizes their 11-year-old twins.

According to Radar Online, Bryan Tanaka, Carey’s longtime partner and collaborator, was also on board for the custody petition as Cannon’s presence, though inconsistent, casts a big shadow.

“Certain things really get under his skin, and Mariah’s vibe with Nick tops the list”, a source told the outlet. “Mariah and Nick are on the phone constantly, and they get affectionate whenever he comes to town to see the kids.” The source also claims that Carey does not allow Tanaka to be around when Cannon comes to visit Monroe and Moroccan.

It seems, for now, that the “We Belong Together” songstress and the Wild N Out creator will keep things civil and find another way to close the distance between time and reality created by Cannon’s very busy lifestyle.