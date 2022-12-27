Chantelle Porter Becomes First Black Woman on 18th Judicial Circuit

Former A. Traub and Associates family attorney, Chantelle Porter, was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court as a judge in the 18th judicial circuit in DuPage County.

The Daily Herald reports Porter’s appointment makes her the first Black woman to be selected to serve the Illinois circuit. Porter was appointed to fill a vacancy in the court and started in the position on Dec. 12. The newly appointed judge told CBS News she was “honored to be a part of this historic moment” for DuPage County.

Porter, who is also a partner at the Lombard Family Law Firm, has spent her career advocating for families and children with compassion and fairness and will continue to do so as a circuit court judge. Senior Associate Jessica Rymut who has worked with Porter for almost a decade told the The Daily Herald she has no doubt Porter will excel in the role.

“Chantelle has dedicated her career to advocating for fairness and equity, and her appointment is a landmark moment for DuPage County. While we, and her clients, will miss her greatly, we could not be more proud of Chantelle. We have no doubts that she will be an amazing judge,” said Rymut.

During her time as an attorney, Porter, who is also a trained parent coordinator, has represented clients in family law, juvenile law, Department of Children and Family Service (DCFS) abuse and neglect, domestic violence, and more.

Porter said she looks forward to serving as a reflection of DuPage County’s diverse population and hopes to give trust and confidence in those who stand before her recognizing that they will be treated fairly.

The judge has also served on several boards including the DuPage County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association, and is a former president of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers. She has also received numerous awards including the Outstanding Service Award and the Pro Bono Service Award from the DuPage County Bar Association.